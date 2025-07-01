In the storied borough of Brooklyn, an influx of new residents is being drawn by a rich tapestry of cultural experiences, vibrant restaurants, and diverse neighborhoods. Among these is Midwood, a community steeped in history. Along its streets once walked notable figures such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dodgers legend Gil Hodges, and singer Barry Manilow when they were growing up.
Today, many of Midwood’s historic homes are undergoing transformative renovations, often sold before they are even completed. One of the busiest contractors in the area is Osher Bier of OB Home Improvements.
Brooklyn is dotted with architectural gems—homes rich in details like stained-glass windows, statement marble, and distinctive millwork. Bier’s mission is to preserve this historic charm while integrating modern upgrades.
A meticulous craftsman, Bier specializes in both renovations and new construction. When opportunities arise to build anew, he constructs highly sought-after single-family homes that honor the traditions of the neighborhood while delivering modern comforts. These homes blend classic curb appeal with contemporary interiors, packed with amenities that enhance both lifestyle and property value.
Every home Bier creates is a testament to modern luxury, with interiors focused on efficiency and comfort, and exteriors that respect Brooklyn’s timeless aesthetic. His reputation for excellence is supported by a team of expert subcontractors and designers, all committed to delivering top-tier craftsmanship and detail.
Bier’s homes are distinguished by high-efficiency zoned heating and cooling, recessed LED lighting, smart-home integration, wireless surround sound, and Bluetooth-enabled temperature controls. To maximize space, minimize maintenance, and achieve a modern aesthetic, he selects wall-hung toilets with Geberit concealed carriers and flush plate actuators, available in a wide range of finishes to complement each bathroom’s materials. His projects feature everything from minimalist flush plate designs to options in brushed metal, glass, stone, and even fully customizable plates. For clients seeking advanced functionality, Bier offers Geberit touchless and Bluetooth-enabled flush plates that allow for convenient water usage monitoring. This thoughtful approach ensures his clients enjoy both exceptional style and modern convenience in their bathrooms.
New Brownstone Residence
One of Bier’s standout projects is a four-story brownstone on a tree-lined, landmark block in Midwood. Surrounded by historic brownstones and limestones dating back to the early 1900s, this area has long been a coveted part of Brooklyn and now thrives with an eclectic mix of residents, local businesses, and places to hang out with friends and neighbors.
The new home offers 6,000 square feet of living space, with a finished basement that includes a large recreation room. The main level features an open-concept layout with soaring ceilings and abundant natural light. The living room flows seamlessly into a spacious dining area, and a custom-designed kitchen outfitted with inset cabinetry, integrated appliances, striking agate countertops, and wide-plank distressed white oak flooring.
The primary suite encompasses an entire floor and includes a massive walk-in closet, a luxurious ensuite bathroom with marble finishes, dual vanities, a walk-in rain shower, a freestanding soaking tub, and a private den. Large rear doors open onto a back deck and a manicured backyard—offering a tranquil escape from the city’s pace.
Balancing Form and Function
This residence features eight bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath and ample closet space. In Bier’s homes, bathrooms are not afterthoughts—they are essential living spaces that balance function, durability, and a spa-like aesthetic. From energizing morning routines to relaxing evening soaks, these spaces are designed for both practicality and indulgence, even in tighter footprints.
Bier is adept at maximizing both space and design. His strategic use of wall-hung toilets utilizing Geberit in-wall carriers reflects his emphasis on both aesthetics and performance. Originally introduced by his longtime supplier, Home and Stone, in Brooklyn, the in-wall system was first used here in a compact powder room. The space-saving design proved so effective that it quickly became a standard in Bier’s projects.
“You don’t have the intrusive depth of the toilet tank, and the wall-hung toilet accommodates accessibility needs,” says Bier. “The beauty of the carrier is that if you have a structural issue and can’t take the toilet plumbing straight down, you can reroute the waste pipes through the studs.”
Renovating older homes presents unique difficulties, especially in tight spaces. Bier’s plumbing contractor, Pesach Brody of B&B Mechanical, appreciates how in-wall carriers simplify installations and enable options for adding bathrooms into the floor plan, a crucial consideration when renovating older homes. “When there’s no place to install a traditional drain, we can use a 6-inch carrier and run the pipe out of the side and through the back,” he explains.
In one project involving a cantilever, Pesach used a Geberit carrier to route plumbing laterally through the wall—an elegant solution to a complex challenge. Geberit’s versatility allows Pesach to work with both 2x4 and 2x6 framing, in wood or steel construction.
Effortless Maintenance, Elevated Hygiene
Bier’s clients consistently praise the modern, minimalist look of wall-mounted toilets, as well as their easy maintenance. “Homeowners love the sleek appearance and the convenience of touchless flushing,” Bier says.
In a post-COVID world, hygiene is a top priority. To that end, Bier equips bathrooms with electronic flush plates activated by a wave of the hand. These touchless actuators are not only cleaner and easier to maintain—they also elevate the aesthetic of the bathroom. Available in water-saving dual flush configurations and a range of styles, they meet both form and function.