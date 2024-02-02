New Modular-Dwelling Manufacturer, Boxabl, Uses Saniflo Toilets for Prefabricated Studio Spartments

LAS VEGAS, NV — Boxabl is a newly founded, modular home-building system that began in 2017. Created by Galiano Tiramani and Kyle Denman, the company aims to lower the cost of homeownership and, ultimately, change the way houses are built.

Their prefabricated studio apartments are entirely mobile and delivered via a shipping container. Upon arrival at the site, they can then be readily unfolded and available to take up residence.

Recently, Boxabl opened a large 170,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Las Vegas. enabling the company to produce thousands of prefab structures annually. In 2021, Boxabl released its first product: a 375-square-foot studio apartment named the Casita. According to Business Insider, Elon Musk is said to own and live in a Casita, which costs $49,500.

With quality, strength and sustainability top of mind, Denman, who serves as Director of Engineering, sought a toilet solution that could be placed anywhere within the studio’s interior, while allowing for easy connection to a nearby sewer system.

After conducting research, Denman concluded a “back-exit toilet”—as opposed to a conventional water closet that drains out the bottom—would provide the installation-easy and ready fit with Boxabl’s designs that he and Tiramani were seeking.

A Plug-and-Play Solution

Denman ultimately chose Saniflo’s Rear Discharge Toilet, a vitreous china, floor-mounted model that is normally coupled with the company’s Saniaccess 2 or Saniaccess 3 macerating pumping systems. The latter provide easy-to-install, above-floor drainage for not only the toilet, but also other fixtures—as tubs, showers or sinks—in residential and commercial applications where below-floor drainage is impractical.