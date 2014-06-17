Menu
Plumbing and heating nightmares, Part II

PurplePrimer.jpg
Yes, there's even more jury rigged, stupid, inexplicable plumbing and heating nightmares out there.

Yes, there's even more jury rigged, stupid, inexplicable plumbing and heating nightmares out there, so we had to start a second gallery. A number of these photos came from the website dumpaday.com, which is a good way to lose an entire afternoon trolling through humanity's stupidity. Our thanks to John Adams, Adams Plumbing & Heating, Long Lake, N.Y., for sending us the photos of the rat's nest of PEX tubing on an alleged radiant heating job. It looks like what happens when you give monkeys PEX and some tubing cutters. We also have a couple photos that don't have anything to do with plumbing and heating, but we couldn't resist including them.

Check out our original Plumbing & Heating Nightmares

