7 Steps to Increase Productivity

A common source of concern for owners and managers in the construction industry is the productivity of the workforce. Every rework job, every additional 5 to 10 minutes in breaks are costs that are not recovered and lower the profitability of a project. Small and medium-sized businesses need to be very efficient in the use of their resources to make a profit consistently. In times of economic growth labor force skills are not readily available, so owners,
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments