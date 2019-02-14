Are You Too Clever for Change?

Growing up in a family of five boys and three girls was common in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and many of you probably had brothers like I did. Smart, but not always as smart as they thought they were. I include myself in this mix. Also, I might add, that I was not always so smart but was always a smart aleck.
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments