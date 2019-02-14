Menu
Rabbit_Turtle.jpg Appfind / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

Are You Too Clever for Change?

The rabbit really had the edge, didn’t he? He had the speed, he had the powerful hind legs, and he was smart and a quick thinker.

Growing up in a family of five boys and three girls was common in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and many of you probably had brothers like I did. Smart, but not always as smart as they thought they were. I include myself in this mix. Also, I might add, that I was not always so smart but was always a smart aleck.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Business Coach
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Happy_Customer.jpg
Eliminate Customer Price Sensitivity
Feb 14, 2019
verified green check mark
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Closing More Deals with 3rd-Party Validation
Feb 08, 2019
satisfaction guaranteed
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: Using Guarantees to Sell More Systems
Feb 01, 2019
question_marks.jpg
Can You Afford Your Customers?
Jan 23, 2019