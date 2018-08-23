Are You Worth What You Charge?

Do you remember the days when your customers would question your bill and particularly your hourly rate? That hourly rate represented you, didn’t it? They might have said, “That sure seems like a lot of money!” So, what did we do? We switched to flat rate pricing. And why did we do that? So we could eliminate the price objection, right? Initially that was the purpose, and it worked like a charm for most of us. At least it worked like a charm before the year 2000.