Are Your Technicians Building Lifelong Customers?

This week I had a local heating and air conditioning company come to my house to help straighten out the zoning system. The technician was polite, clean and courteous, and he put on his floor savers when he stepped into the house. We talked about the issues and went to the basement to look at the system. When we got to the basement where the floor was dirty he kept his floor savers on. We looked over the system and went back upstairs to look at the location of the thermostat. All the while he kept the floor savers on bringing all the dirt from the basement up into the house, leaving dusty footprints along the way.

He also did not know that he was the one who installed the zoning system with the new air conditioner just a few years ago. I thought the dispatcher would have informed him that not only had he been here before, but that the zoning system we were having issues with he installed.

All I could think about was the fact that he was making my house dirty. Didn’t he have another pair of floor savers? Did he even care about or respect my home? The real question is, do your clients feel that your technicians care about and respect their homes?

I have had a lot of home services performed this year and I have to say that most of the technicians who have visited have not worn floor savers at all. Where did respect for clients go? Is it because it is summer and everyone is busy and care and respect take a backseat to getting to the next client? I believe we need to slow down and perform our jobs the same as when we are slow and need the work.

Wearing floor savers is the just the beginning of showing your clients that you appreciate and respect their home. First, put your floor savers on inside the home. Putting them on outside brings in the dirt from their porch. Many people will say “you don’t need to do that,” but they really like that you respect their home. So, instead of just not wearing them, say something like “I am in a lot of yards, you never know where my feet have been. I’d feel more comfortable wearing these just to make sure I don’t leave something on your floor.” Put them on! They will appreciate it.

When you get to a cement floor like the basement, garage, etc. take them off. If you go outside take them off. And, put them back on when you are back on their carpet or hardwood floor. Show them you respect their home.

There are many ways you can show respect for your clients. Whatever contracting business you are in when you are in a client’s home you should protect their belongings. Using tarps if you are moving dirty equipment keeps debris from getting on the floor. Using gloves when installing thermostats, fixtures or mini split wall units not only shows you care but keeps walls and counters clean. Homeowners only see your actions, not what you actually do in their home. Show respect by being the best you can be and it will result in lifelong clients. And when they talk about you to their friends and family, they will say how clean you were.

Many homeowners today call the first company they can find on the internet. Building lifelong relationships is hard work. Your clients need their system to work when you leave and they don’t see what you did, they see how you did what you did. Try cleaning the outside of the air conditioner and spraying on a wax that just takes a few minutes to apply. That shining air conditioner will remind them what a great job you did. Protect their home, leave it cleaner that when you arrived and that is what they will remember.

Mike Treas brings experience in the contracting industry as a sales manager and comfort advisor for one of the largest and most well-respected residential heating and air conditioning contractors in the United States. He has personally worked with hundreds of contracting companies across North America conducting training and consulting in the areas of sales, sales management, business management, customer service and technician lead generation training. His background consists of 35 years in sales and sales management bringing expertise, knowledge, techniques and strategies proven in the contracting industry to increase sales. He is an EGIA Contractor University faculty member.