Menu
UP-Dollar2.jpg ImagePixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

Avoid These 5 Things to Grow Your Business

In my role as project manager of a design-build firm, my goal is to make each client, homeowner, designer and all of my subs a part of our circle.

Our goal in this industry should always be to serve as advocates for our clients. We’re doing more than just a “job.” In the construction and renovation industry, we’re helping our client build a dream. And it’s imperative that we set the right tone up front. The last thing you want to do is turn off potential clients because of what you said, or even how you said something.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
goal without a plan
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: 'Preparing for Success'
Sep 21, 2018
GettyImages-505472662.jpg
Communication Excellence for Technicians
Sep 14, 2018
blankpage.jpg
Transform Your Team in Just One Page
Sep 14, 2018
gold_plumbing_dollar_signs.jpg
Mining Gold in Green
Sep 14, 2018