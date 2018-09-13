Menu
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: 3 Keys for Success as a Tech

There are three keys that will unlock your door to success as a contractor.

There are plenty of strategies, tactics and attitudes floating around in the industry. But in particular, there are three universal keys that anyone can do to align themselves toward their goals and become a successful contractor.

 

EGIA

In this week's episode of Cracking the Code, Gary Elekes joins Weldon Long to lay out the keys to prepare for and achieve success as a contractor.

Plus, Weldon fields viewer questions on eliminating "one-leggers," communicating with your customer without technical jargon, and more!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on Sept. 21.

