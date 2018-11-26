Menu
EGIA Cracking the Code Show: Are You Making the Profit You Deserve?

Weldon Long describes what goes into the divide between total revenue and profit — and how to maximize each.

Are you making the profit you deserve?

It's a question that's pressing for every contracting business owner:

EIGA

This week, NYT bestselling author Weldon Long talks about cost of goods sold, overhead, pricing and everything that goes into the divide between total revenue and profit -- and how to maximize each.

Plus, insights from Stephen Covey and Q&A on the future of the industry. All that and more, on the latest episode of Cracking the Code!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on November 30.

