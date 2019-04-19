Menu
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Close Sales by Providing Solutions

Weldon Long explains how you can secure an answer from the homeowner by providing solutions. Also hear from Gary Elekes on tracking digital conversions.

It may be hard to believe, but what’s one of the most commonly overlooked things a salesperson can do when in the home? Actually, formally, ask for the sale.

Weldon Long 419.jpg

In part four of an ongoing series on service technician training, Weldon Long talks about the importance of securing an answer while in the home – even if that answer is no – and how to do that by providing solutions and bringing the meeting to a proper conclusion. Plus, Gary Elekes shares the importance of tracking digital conversions and some simple strategies to get started.

All that and more on this week's episode of EGIA’s Cracking the Code. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on April 26.

TAGS: Business Coach Business Development
