Management>Best Practices

EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Closing More Deals with 3rd-Party Validation

Established, trusted sources can help remind the customer that some things are much more important than price.

Price is always at the forefront of customers' minds. But when you deliver superior service -- and you do, right? -- you won't always beat the cheap guy on price. So how can you minimize the price objection in the customer's eyes? Third-party validation.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long explains how to used that third-party validation by pointing to established, trusted sources that can help remind the customer of some of the things that are much more important than price. Plus, Drew Cameron joins the show to continue his conversation on building the "dream team" that will ensure your organization's success.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on Feb.15.

 

TAGS: Business Coach Business Development
