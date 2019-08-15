Skip navigation
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Dealing with Difficult Customers

Finding techniques to disarm difficult customers and provide great customer service is key to the success of your contracting company.

Weldon_Long_Aug16.jpg

This week, learn how to keep your homeowners comfortable throughout the sales process by using third-party validation and analogies they can understand.

Plus, your selling techs will learn how to sell more service agreements and salespeople learn how to overcome the "I want to think about it" objection.

All that and more on the latest episode of Cracking the Code. Watch free now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on 8/23.

 

 

