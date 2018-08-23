Menu
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: “Doing Ordinary Things Extraordinarily Well”

Watch those seemingly inconsequential moments build up into massive successes.

Doing the right thing in the big moments is key; but consistently doing the little, ordinary things extraordinarily well is even more vital.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long explains how to be extraordinary when doing the ordinary -- and then watch those seemingly inconsequential moments build up into massive successes.

That, plus strategies for hiring the right people and much more, in this week's episode of Cracking the Code!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on August 31.

 

