Menu
limited time offer megaphone Ildo Frazao/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Driving Revenue with Promos During Slow Seasons

Special promotions get the phones ringing when business slows down.

When the summer cools down or the winter warms up and business slows down, how can you make the phone ring? Special promotions.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long welcomes back Gary Elekes to explain how to use promotions -- and which specific promotions to use -- to drive revenue in those seasons when business isn't organically booming. Plus, tackling "three bids" and other questions.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on November 16.

 

 

TAGS: Business Coach
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
WorldGreenBuildingTrends.jpg
2018 SmartMarket Report Predicts Steep Rise in Green Projects
Nov 14, 2018
watermeters.jpg
Efficient Water Management’s Quiet Hero – the Water Meter
Nov 13, 2018
hands_in_a_stack.jpg
Charity...Give some, Get Some
Nov 13, 2018
Process improvement gears
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Questions Selling Techs Need to Ask
Oct 26, 2018