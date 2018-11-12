EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Driving Revenue with Promos During Slow Seasons

When the summer cools down or the winter warms up and business slows down, how can you make the phone ring? Special promotions.

This week, Weldon Long welcomes back Gary Elekes to explain how to use promotions -- and which specific promotions to use -- to drive revenue in those seasons when business isn't organically booming. Plus, tackling "three bids" and other questions.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on November 16.