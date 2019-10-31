Skip navigation
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: How to Build Relationships & Investigate Customer Pain

A successful demand service process depends on your ability to build rapport with your homeowners.

This week, Gary Elekes explains two critical aspects of the process -- building relationships with the customer and diagnosing problems that your company can solve.

Plus, Weldon Long introduces EGIA's new video/podcast series Unfiltered: Riffing About Contracting, where three of the biggest names in contracting pull back the curtains to show you the secrets of success.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code, available free for all until November 8. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show.

