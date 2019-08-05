EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: How to Overcome the Price Objection

Having a transparent conversation with your homeowners about price considerations can help you close more deals.

EGIA

This week, learn how to use third-party validation to strengthen your brand value and overcome the price objection.

Plus, your CSRs will learn how to prevent one-leggers and your selling techs will learn how to sell on trust.

All that and more in the latest episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on August 9.