EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: How Your Brand Promise Drives Revenue

Utilize your brand promise and communicate it clearly, to provide exceptional value for your customers and drive revenue.

Customers will spend 10% more for the same product if they receive better customer service.

EGIAWeldonLong1129.jpg

This week, Gary Elekes continues the discussion on how to utilize your brand promise to provide exceptional value for your customers and drive revenue to grow your contracting business.

Plus, Weldon Long demonstrates how to communicate your values with your homeowners so they know you actually live your brand promise.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code, available free for all until 12/6. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show.

