EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: The Importance of Giving Back

The EGIA Foundation is awarding scholarships to worthy students seeking careers in HVAC.

The HVAC industry is facing a workforce problem that's becoming a full-blown crisis: There simply aren't enough qualified employment candidates out there. And of the current workers, many are approaching retirement. What can be done?

Enter the EGIA Foundation. In this week's episode of EGIA’s "Cracking the Code," host Weldon Long introduces the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that's dedicated to turning around the employment problem through scholarships and actively changing the industry's image. To get things started, he talks with one of the Foundation's first scholarship recipients.

Plus, Weldon takes viewer questions on how to deal with clients who take your diagnostic service -- which may be a low-price loss leader -- and then don't move forward with your company, and whether you should spiff service techs on leads or just closes.

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 10/12.

