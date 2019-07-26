Menu
Sales Growth.jpg ChristianChan/iStock/GettyImagesPlus
Management>Best Practices

EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Improve Sales by Focusing on the Customer

Weldon Long shares the perfect approach to qualifying leads, through customer focus.

It's important to capture as much customer information as possible to give your sales staff the best opportunity to convert leads into revenue.

EGIAWeldonLongJuly26.jpg

On this week's episode, Weldon Long outlines the perfect approach to qualifying your leads by staying focused on the customer.

Plus, your salespeople will learn the second step in destroying the 3-bid objection!

All that and more on the latest Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on August 2.

 

 

