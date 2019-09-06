EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: Mistakes to Avoid After the Summer Busy Season

With summer winding down, mild temperatures mean less urgency for your homeowners to make purchases.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long revisits the basics of the sales process to ensure your team is prepared for success during the fall shoulder season.

Plus, your CSRs will learn how to align their processes with your brand experience, and your selling techs will learn how to grow your positive online reviews.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code! Watch free now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on September 13.