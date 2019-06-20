Menu
EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: The Pattern for Excellence

An information triple play: customer service boosters from Brigham and Gary, and help from Weldon on overcoming the 'closing conflict.'

Any time you have the opportunity to serve, you have the opportunity to win.

In part four of a continuing summer series, Brigham Dickinson introduces the Pattern for Excellence to help you provide a "WOW" experience for you customers.

Plus, Gary Elekes talks about the importance of offering whole-home services to your homeowners, and Weldon Long teaches you how to overcome the closing conflict.

Watch this week's episode at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on June 28.

 

