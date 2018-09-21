Menu
goal without a plan iStock/cacarppt
Management>Best Practices

EGIA 'Cracking the Code' Show: 'Preparing for Success'

One thing is required before you can become successful: preparation.

As simplistic as it sounds, you have to do one thing before you can become successful: prepare.

EGIA

In this week's episode of Cracking the Code, Gary Elekes joins Weldon Long to lay out a list of goals, philosophies and strategies you need to embrace in order to align yourself toward success.

Plus, in the Q&A segment, Weldon discusses the pros and cons of offering a lowball diagnostic fee to get your foot in the door, how to close more appointments and more!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on Sept. 28.

TAGS: Business Coach
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
UP-Dollar2.jpg
Avoid These 5 Things to Grow Your Business
Sep 21, 2018
GettyImages-505472662.jpg
Communication Excellence for Technicians
Sep 14, 2018
blankpage.jpg
Transform Your Team in Just One Page
Sep 14, 2018
gold_plumbing_dollar_signs.jpg
Mining Gold in Green
Sep 14, 2018