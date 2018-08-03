Menu
growing money in soil aluxum/Getty Images Plus
EGIA Cracking the Code Weekly Show: "Sales Seeds vs. Sales Leads"

Sales leads don't just fall from the sky. So how can you grow them yourself?

Sales leads are the lifeblood of any contracting company. But they don't just all out of the sky. So how can you grow them yourself?

EGIA

David Holt of National Comfort Institute joins New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long to close out the ongoing series on performance measurement. This week, David explains the idea of identifying sales seeds through performance measurement early on and then, when business slows down, cultivating them into sales leads.

Plus, more on how to navigate the "Sales Hallway" with your customer, respond to their objections -- and come out on the other side with a closed deal and a satisfied customer.

Watch now on EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 8/10.

 

Comments

