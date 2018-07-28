Menu
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Show: 'Be a High-Performing Contractor'

Anyone can be a typical contractor. But it takes something extra to be a high-performing contractor.

In this week's episode of Cracking the Code, NCI's David Holt joins Weldon Long once again as the two explain how to become a high-performing contractor, from avoiding improper solutions and poorly designed systems, to making sure you uncover every problem — not just the one that initiated the phone call.

Plus, Weldon discusses the power of positive thinking and visualization, responds to industry survey data on core values, and more!

Watch it now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on August 3.

 

