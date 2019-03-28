Menu
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Show: Become an Exceptional Service Technician with the Prosperity Mindset

Using the Prosperity Mindset, Weldon Long explains how to shift your selling approach to create more opportunities. Mike Treas and Gary Elekes discuss communication and success.

Selling is about high service, never about high pressure. This perspective lies at the core of the Prosperity Mindset.

weldon long 329.jpg

This week, Weldon Long explains how to shift your selling approach to create more opportunities. Plus, resident experts Mike Treas and Gary Elekes discuss improving communication and preparing yourself for success.

All that and more on this week's jam-packed episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on April 5.

 

