EGIA’s Cracking the Code Show: Catalyze Growth by Prioritizing Service Agreements

Weldon Long shares 'core strategies" and Gary Elekes provides insight into the homeowner's HVAC buying process.

Selling service agreements is a fundamental strategy that the most successful contracting companies use to achieve continuous growth.

This week, Weldon Long continues our segment on “Core Strategies” to give you proven techniques that will help grow your service agreement customer base.

Many times, the job of selling service agreements falls on the service technician. Gary Elekes shares three aspects of the homeowner buying process to help your techs offer service agreements as part of a total care plan.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code, available free for all until November 15. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show.

