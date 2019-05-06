Menu
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Show: Pricing During the Summer Season

Weldon Long says holding margins is especially important during the busy summer season. Gary Elekes teaches structured pricing for maximum profits year-round.

The weather is heating up and that can mean more business for your contracting company. Are you equipped to maximize your profits during the rush?

Weldon Long discusses why holding margins is especially important during the busy summer season and Gary Elekes teaches you how to structure your pricing to maximize profits year around. Plus, our panel of experts discuss how to transition from hourly wage to piecework pay.

Watch this week's episode at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on May 10.

 

