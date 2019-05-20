Menu
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Show: Service Tech Priorities During Summer

Those priorities include knowing the 'repair-vs-replace' conversation, and driving service agreements.

Focusing on the right priorities during the summer can prime your contracting business for success throughout the rest of the year.

WeldonLong May17.jpg

On the latest Cracking the Code, Weldon Long introduces the importance of driving your service agreement base and making sure your salespeople are properly trained on the repair-vs-replace conversation. Plus, Gary Elekes explains how to provide an exceptional customer experience, and our experts discuss getting homeowners to the table.

Watch this week's episode now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show, before it enters the members-only archive on May 24.

