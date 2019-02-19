Menu
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: Fixing Your Service Labor Rate

Are your prices too high? Maybe. But it's even more likely that they're too low. And that's the best way to work hard and still fail to make a profit.

This week, Weldon Long welcomes Gary Elekes to explain the proper way to set a service labor rate -- and how to establish a higher price that's justified and supported by your brand promise. Plus, Gary and Weldon talk about marketing and brand ideas to help your company stand out from a crowded marketplace.

All that and more, in the latest episode of EGIA’s Cracking the Code!  Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on Feb. 22.

