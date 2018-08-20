Menu
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show “How to Handle Sticker Shock”

What exactly do you do when a so-far cooperative customer sees the price and flips out?

This week, Weldon Long takes on the age-old subject: How can you ease the unrealistic price expectations some homeowners may have, so you don't wind up simply giving them the cheapest system that won't leave them satisfied?

That, plus the greater "price objection" issue and much more, in this week's episode of Cracking the Code!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 8/24.

 

