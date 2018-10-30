Menu
Process improvement gears
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Questions Selling Techs Need to Ask

The right questions lead you to an understanding of what the customer wants.

How do you sell as a technician? How do you get in your customer's head so that you connect with them on the things that they want?

EGIA

This week, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long welcomes Gary Elekes to explain the key types of questions you need to ask in order to earn the right to advance the sales process and close the deal.

Plus, Weldon fields Q&A on maintaining profits during the slow season and more! All that on this week's episode of Cracking the Code.

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on 11/2.

