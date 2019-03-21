EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Revenue Per Lead & Marketing Budget

What are you really losing when you fail to convert a lead? Understanding your average revenue per lead can help quantify the true value of each new prospect and keep your team motivated to close.

EGIA

This week, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long provides a detailed explanation of how to find your average revenue per lead and why it matters. Plus, our “Ask the Experts” panel discusses how much your marketing budget should be to remain competitive in the industry.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on 3/29.