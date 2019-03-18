EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Service Agreements as a Marketing Tool

One of the biggest challenges contractors face is managing the slow season. Building enticing offers into your service agreements can help support strong customer relationships that drive business year-round.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long invites Gary Elekes to explain how you can utilize your service agreements as a marketing tool that creates new business and reinforces customer loyalty. Plus, our “Ask the Experts” panel explains how to overcome the "Getting 3 Bids" objection with a proactive sales approach.

All that and more, on this week's episode of EGIA’s Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on March 22.