Menu
satisfaction guaranteed Aquir/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: Using Guarantees to Sell More Systems

Testimonials from impartial, satisfied customers can speak volumes.

Talking up your own company only goes so far in the eyes of the customer. But testimonials from impartial satisfied customers? Those can speak volumes.

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long explains how using testimonials, along with guarantees that your company will stand behind, can minimize the perception of risk to the homeowner and make them more comfortable waiving the "three bids" mindset.

Plus, Weldon discusses the great work being done by the EGIA Foundation, an industry-focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit that's currently awarding scholarships to students pursuing a postsecondary education in HVAC. Applications are now being accepted!

All that and more, in this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on 2/8.

TAGS: Business Coach
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
question_marks.jpg
Can You Afford Your Customers?
Jan 23, 2019
sick_family.jpg
My House is Making Me sick!
Jan 23, 2019
Pole_Vault.jpg
5 Ways to Make 2019 a Record-Breaking Year
Jan 23, 2019
Money_wind.jpg
4 Economic Headwinds and How to Tack Against Them
Jan 22, 2019