EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: The Value of Saying ‘OK’

Know when it's time to get out the price list, and when it's time to listen and say, 'OK.'

Bundling IAQ products together is a powerful way to solve your customer's problems while your techs are already in the home for a service maintenance call. But make sure you know when to get out the price list, and when to just listen to the client and simply say "OK."

EGIA

This week, New York Times bestselling author Weldon Long once again welcomes IAQ authority Steve Mores to continue the discussion on driving revenue during planned maintenance. Plus, our "Ask the Experts" panel takes on a tricky question on managing a tech who's great at everything -- except his paperwork.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on March 8.

 

