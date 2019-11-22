Skip navigation
Menu
Trust Street Sign.jpg gustavofrazao / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

EGIA Weekly Show: The Importance of Your Brand Promise

You must communicate your brand promise to everyone in your marketplace.

Your brand promise identifies the character of your company and it's important to communicate that to everyone in your marketplace.

EGIAWeldon Long Nov22.jpg

This week, Gary Elekes explains how to formulate your brand promise so it effectively communicates who you are and what your customers can expect from your service.

Plus, Weldon Long introduces a clip from EGIA's new show Unfiltered, which takes you behind the scenes of the contracting industry to teach you valuable drivers of success and prosperity.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code, available free for all until 11/29. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
hardhat_smartphone.jpg
The Limits of Technology
Nov 18, 2019
rating service on phone.jpg
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Show Why Service Agreements are Great for Your Customers
Nov 15, 2019
coins into jars.jpg
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Show: Catalyze Growth by Prioritizing Service Agreements
Nov 08, 2019
Storytelling.jpg
When We Tell Stories, People Take Action
Nov 05, 2019