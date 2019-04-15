Menu
shaking hands customer.jpg Light Field Studios/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Management>Best Practices

EGIA Weekly Show: Uncovering Customer Problems with the Investigation Process

Customers rely on your expertise as a home services professional to solve their problems, even if they're unaware a problem exists.

WeldonLong412.jpg

In part three of an ongoing series on service technician training, Weldon Long introduces step two of the R.I.S.C. process and how you can utilize the "investigation" stage to diagnose problems and deliver solutions. Plus, Gary Elekes helps you understand which questions to ask at different stages of in-home sales.

All that and more on this week's episode of Cracking the Code. Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the members-only archive on April 19.

 

