Rooter Hero Announces Collection Drive for Ronald McDonald House

Plumbing and drain cleaning company aids local families with donations of food, personal care and home cleaning supplies

MISSION HILLS, CA – California-based plumbing and drain cleaning company Rooter Hero today announced a partnership with the Los Angeles chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California to collect items for families in need.  

“Rooter Hero’s services extend beyond plumbing and cleaning,” said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. “A great way to show this is through our Hero Helps program, which provides those opportunities to support our neighbors in the wonderful communities we serve.”

Both Rooter Hero’s corporate headquarters in Mission Hills and their South Bay office are collecting food, personal items, cleaning supplies, kitchen utensils and other general supplies. These items will be delivered via Rooter Hero vans to the Ronald McDonald House on June 21. After delivering the donations, Rooter Hero corporate staff and other personnel will receive a guided tour of the Ronald McDonald House.

“Rooter Hero has been a tremendous community partner,” said Ronald McDonald House Director of Development Melissa Malone. “Their sterling reputation for customer service is well-earned in the LA area, and we are grateful for their desire to help these families through our organization.”

To learn more about how you can help Rooter Hero gather donations for the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

