UMC Strengthens Development Team with New Director, Max Wilson
Key Highlights
-
Max Wilson, P.E., joins UMC as Director of Development to lead enterprise client relationships and mission-critical project growth
-
20+ years of consulting engineering experience, including leadership roles at Glumac and oversight of high-profile regional projects
-
Community and educational involvement, including youth coaching, volunteer work, and guest lecturing at Washington State University
LYNNWOOD, WA — UMC welcomes Max Wilson, P.E. as Director of Development. In this role, Wilson will focus on building strong relationships with enterprise clients and supporting UMC’s continued growth in the mission-critical market. Known for a practical, steady leadership style and deep engineering expertise, he brings experience solving complex design, code, and sustainability challenges.
Extensive Experience in Consulting Engineering
Wilson brings more than 20 years of consulting engineering experience, beginning his career at Glumac in 2006 as a mechanical designer. He most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Sector Leader, and Program Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Washington.
Leadership and Strategic Perspective
Beyond technical expertise, Wilson is recognized for thoughtful leadership and strategic problem-solving. A graduate of the Executive Leadership Certificate Program at Seattle University, he is known for clear communication and aligning engineering solutions with client goals.
Wilson has led or contributed to high-profile projects including 555 Tower, Lakefront Blocks, eleven50 Eastlake, 701 Dexter, 400 Westlake, UW Medicine Phase 3.2, the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and the Clifford L. Allenby Building. These projects highlight his technical skill and commitment to helping clients succeed.
Collaboration and Community Engagement
Wilson said, “Throughout my time at Glumac, I was fortunate to work alongside UMC on several large-scale projects. The blend of technical expertise, creative thinking, strong ethics, and client-first mindset made UMC a natural fit.”
Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth sports, and volunteering with Plymouth Housing as a member of their Partner Cultivation Committee. He also remains engaged with WSU, guest lecturing for the School of Design and Construction’s Capstone program.
To learn more visit www.umci.com.