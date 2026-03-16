UMC Strengthens Development Team with New Director, Max Wilson

We’re

excited

to

welcome

Max

to

UMC,”

said

Troy Turpin

,

Vice

President

of

Development

at

UMC. “

Through

his

career,

Max

has

been

a

trusted

advisor

to

owners,

developers,

architects,

engineers,

and

contractors

across

the

region.

He

brings

a

deep

technical

understanding

of

the

development

process

and

a

collaborative

approach

that

builds

confidence

and

alignment

among

project

teams.

That

perspective

will

be

a

meaningful

asset

as

UMC

continues

to

deliver

value

for

our

clients.”

Leadership and Strategic Perspective

Beyond technical expertise, Wilson is recognized for thoughtful leadership and strategic problem-solving. A graduate of the Executive Leadership Certificate Program at Seattle University, he is known for clear communication and aligning engineering solutions with client goals.

Wilson has led or contributed to high-profile projects including 555 Tower, Lakefront Blocks, eleven50 Eastlake, 701 Dexter, 400 Westlake, UW Medicine Phase 3.2, the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and the Clifford L. Allenby Building. These projects highlight his technical skill and commitment to helping clients succeed.

Collaboration and Community Engagement

Wilson said, “Throughout my time at Glumac, I was fortunate to work alongside UMC on several large-scale projects. The blend of technical expertise, creative thinking, strong ethics, and client-first mindset made UMC a natural fit.”

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth sports, and volunteering with Plymouth Housing as a member of their Partner Cultivation Committee. He also remains engaged with WSU, guest lecturing for the School of Design and Construction’s Capstone program.

To learn more visit www.umci.com.