Danforth Expands Fabrication Capacity With 141,000-Square-Foot Tonawanda Facility

TONAWANDA, NY — John W. Danforth Company has leased approximately 141,000 square feet of industrial space at 55 Milens Road in Tonawanda, New York, expanding its fabrication capacity to support growing demand for large-diameter pipe assemblies, prefabricated mechanical systems and complex projects.

The facility’s 45-foot clear height and industrial infrastructure are suited to the fabrication of large-diameter and complex pipe assemblies. Danforth expects the additional capacity to support customers throughout its existing geographic footprint and in other markets.

“As demand for sophisticated prefabrication and large pipe fabrication continues to grow, this 141,000-square-foot facility provides the capacity and flexibility we need to better serve our customers today and well into the future,” said Patrick W. McParlane, Danforth President and Chief Operating Officer.

Expanded Fabrication Capacity Targets Complex Projects

Danforth expects to begin using portions of the facility within the next 30 days and plans significant investments in equipment, tooling, facility improvements and operational enhancements as its fabrication operations expand.

The company anticipates creating approximately 30 to 50 skilled trade and manufacturing positions as operations ramp up.

“The Milens Road facility is a perfect fit for us and positions us to capitalize on opportunities across several high-growth markets, including mission-critical, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, healthcare, industrial, and institutional projects,” McParlane said. “This additional space expands our production capacity, improves operational efficiency, and enhances our ability to deliver safe, high-quality solutions for increasingly complex projects.”

Controlled Fabrication Moves More Work Off the Jobsite

The expansion complements Danforth’s existing fabrication operations in Western New York and provides additional capacity to complete mechanical work in a controlled fabrication environment before components reach the jobsite.

Moving more fabrication work offsite can improve safety and productivity while providing greater control over quality and production schedules. For complex mechanical projects, that controlled environment can also help contractors provide greater schedule certainty during field installation.

Investment Supports Prefabrication and Skilled Trades

“Prefabrication continues to transform the way construction projects are delivered, and we continue to invest in the people, facilities and capabilities needed to remain at the forefront of our industry,” McParlane said. “This investment strengthens our ability to provide innovative fabrication solutions while supporting economic growth, workforce development, and manufacturing excellence across the markets we serve.”

Founded in 1884, Danforth employs more than 1,100 people and serves customers throughout New York, Ohio, Vermont, and other select strategic markets.

The company works with union labor partners, including the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA), Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART), and other skilled trades organizations.

To learn more visit jwdanforth.com.