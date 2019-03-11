Menu
price vs value gustavofrazao/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Management>Business Coach

Cracking the Code Weekly Show: Pricing Maintenance Agreements

With additional advice from Gary Elekes and a panel of experts, Weldon Long provides a common sense approach to pricing maintenance agreements.

Pricing your maintenance agreements too low is a surefire way to sink your home services business. But proper pricing isn’t rocket science, you just need the right approach!

EGIA

This week, Weldon Long welcomes leading expert Gary Elekes to outline the key considerations you’ll need to assess when setting your service agreement pricing. Plus, our “Ask the Experts” panel explains how you can develop a service agreement company culture that continuously drives value.

All that and more, on this week's episode of Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on March 15.

TAGS: Business Development Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
HappyTechnicians.jpg
Teaching Techs Communication Excellence
Mar 05, 2019
BlueSky.jpg
What Does Going “Above and Beyond” Even Mean?
Mar 05, 2019
OK sign
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: The Value of Saying ‘OK’
Mar 01, 2019
chalkboard revenue growth
EGIA’s 'Cracking the Code' Weekly Show: Driving Revenue During Planned Maintenance
Feb 22, 2019