EGIA Weekly Show: Diagnosing Problems and Recommending Solutions

Effective sales is about high service, never about high pressure.

Effective sales is about high service, never about high pressure.

In part seven of our continuing summer training, Weldon Long outlines a solutions-driven sales approach to help your technicians prioritize the needs of your customers.

Plus, our team of experts offers valuable sales strategies that will help your CSR's and salespeople achieve next-level results.

All that and more on this week's Cracking the Code! Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it hits the members-only vault on July 19.

