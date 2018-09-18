PMI Expresses Disappointment with Decision to Impose Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) today expressed disappointment on behalf of its members with the decision by the Trump Administration and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to impose tariffs of 10 percent on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including plumbing-related products and components.

“Imposing tariffs unnecessarily penalizes plumbing fixture and fittings manufacturers, their employees, and the American consumer,” stated PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole. “Ultimately, the American consumer will pay the price of new tariffs, which are effectively taxes that will hurt job creation in the commercial development, residential construction, retailing, and the home improvement industry.”

Stackpole added that the tariffs risk offsetting the benefits of last year’s tax cuts for American manufacturers, their workers and American consumers. “The 10 percent duties on plumbing fixtures, fittings, and related plumbing components will result in higher costs for consumers, significant supply chain disruptions, and a negative impact on U.S. growth and jobs.”

PMI represents nearly 40 plumbing manufacturers that produce plumbing products in facilities located in more than 30 states. These products are distributed and sold in every state in the nation. These manufacturers directly employ more than 193,000 U.S. workers and pay $10.3 billion in direct wages within the U.S.

On Aug. 23, Stackpole testified to the USTR on the adverse impacts the tariffs would cause within the plumbing manufacturing industry and U.S. economy. The number of objections to the duties raised during this USTR hearing speaks volumes about the damage the tariffs will cause. More than 350 witnesses from a broad cross-section of U.S. businesses testified, and more than 6,100 comments were submitted to the docket.