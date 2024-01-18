IAPMO Seeks Public Input on Manual of Recommended Construction Practices for Potable Water

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) and the Medical Gas Resiliency Task Group are seeking the public’s initial input for development of the Manual of Recommended Construction Practices for Potable Water. On Sept. 15, 2021, IAPMO initiated the task group to create a manual to provide code enhanced and adoptable language for construction use related to potable water piping systems and water management during the construction phase.

This manual provides education and guidance to help plumbers and other personnel responsible for the design, construction and commissioning of water systems reduce the likelihood of contaminating plumbing systems during construction. If unmanaged, construction and commissioning activities contribute to the growth and spread of opportunistic premise plumbing pathogens (OPPPs) in potable and non-potable building water systems. It also includes a bonus water quality manual produced by ESPRI/IAPMO.

The task group consisted of industry experts from across the nation, focused on actionable guidance and construction best practices surrounding potable water.

“We are excited to provide the construction practices for potable water for the public’s consideration,” said IAPMO Vice President of Technical Services and Research Christoph Lohr. “We welcome industry feedback as this document will continue to help fill the void in the water quality-plumbing nexus. Special thanks to IAPMO staff and volunteers for their effort on this manual.”

The IAPMO manual may be downloaded for free at:

https://www.iapmo.org/media/32180/construction-practices-for-potable-water-manual-public-review.pdf