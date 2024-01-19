IAPMO and ASSE Offer Access to Library of Standards

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) and ASSE International are offering read-only access to their library of standards. This includes access to more than 100 national standards (including American National Standards, Canadian National Standards, and Professional Qualification standards, as well as more than 200 industry standards (IGC, PS, and TS).

Many of these standards are referenced in the plumbing, mechanical, solar, swimming pool and building codes; about 200 standards are referenced in the 2024 Uniform Plumbing Code® (UPC) and the 2024 Uniform Mechanical Code® (UMC). IAPMO and ASSE believe access to standards should not come at an additional cost or burden to the public, and without requiring a membership to view the standards.

Access to standards can be obtain at the following URLs:

IAPMO ANSI standards: https://iapmostandards.org/american-national-standards/current-standards

IAPMO Canadian standards: https://iapmostandards.org/national-standards-of-canada/current-standards

IAPMO Industry standards: https://www.iapmo.org/standards-development/current-standards

IAPMO Manuals: https://www.iapmo.org/standards-development/current-standards/manuals

ASSE ANSI standards: https://www.iapmo.org/asse/standards/product/current-standards

ASSE Professional Qualifications standards: https://www.iapmo.org/asse/standards/pq/current-standards

IAPMO Codes: https://www.iapmo.org/publications/read-uniform-codes-online/

IAPMO is also providing free downloadable access to the following Manuals of Best Practice and Conformity Assessment documents:

IAPMO has developed American National Standards (ANS), initially as the Secretariat for the ANSI Z124 Technical Committee, and since 2005 as an ANSI-accredited standards development organization. In 2018, IAPMO received accreditation through the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for development of National Standards of Canada, thus accepting the responsibility for development of CAN/IAPMO-designated standards.

ASSE

ASSE product and professional standards are developed by experts from all segments of the plumbing and mechanical industries, from across the country, who gather to determine the minimum performance and knowledge requirements for products and professionals. Deep knowledge and constant improvement of nearly 50 product performance standards for plumbing components—most notably backflow preventers and temperature actuated mixing valves—as well as 13 professional qualifications standards—most notably for cross-connection control and medical gas personnel—puts ASSE in a class of its own.

IAPMO

IAPMO industry standards (e.g., IGC, PS, and TS) cover innovative new plumbing products not covered by existing national standards. Often, new products or new technologies surge ahead far faster than existing standards can keep pace. Through industry standards, IAPMO provides manufacturers and product developers a vehicle for introducing new products to the marketplace in timely manner. Although IAPMO industry standards have traditionally focused primarily on plumbing, in the last few years IAPMO has also developed standards for solar heating systems and components, mechanical products (e.g., heating, ventilation, cooling and refrigeration system products), and also for products used in the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industry.

IAPMO and ASSE have been the industry’s choice for plumbing and mechanical standards development for more than 30 years. As technology rapidly improves, the IAPMO Standards Department is ready to meet the needs of the industry. Please visit the IAPMO standards website for more information at: https://www.iapmo.org/standards-development/home

For questions on IAPMO and ASSE Standards, please contact Terry Burger at 909/519-0740 or [email protected].