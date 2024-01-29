2024 National Standard Plumbing Code — Illustrated Now Available

ONTARIO, CA — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has released the 2024 edition of the National Standard Plumbing Code – Illustrated (NSPC). An updated version of the 2021 NSPC, the book may be purchased from the IAPMO web store.

The 2024 NSPC provides the latest information about common materials, fixtures, devices and equipment systems used or installed in plumbing systems. This new edition is printed in the popular illustrated format, with comments and illustrations clearly shown as supplemental information. The illustrations and supplementary notes make it an indispensable training tool.

Significant changes to the 2024 NSPC include the following:

New provisions for all-gender toilet facilities

New provisions for adult changing stations

New standards for water closet compartments and urinal partitions

Wet venting section completely revised

Air admittance valves moved to Chapter 12

Appendix G, intended to promote safe and efficient water use in both residential and non-residential buildings, has been updated with revised excerpts from the 2020 Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard (WE•Stand)

IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator® included as a sizing option in Appendix G

New Appendix M addressing the impact of water temperature on the potential for scalding and Legionella growth

New Appendix N providing requirements for non-sewered sanitation systems

New Appendix O addressing plumbing requirements for indoor horticultural facilities

“The 2024 NSPC reflects the most recent changes in the plumbing industry concerning new products, installation procedures, and public health and safety, consistent with the code’s long tradition of establishing safety requirements for water supply and sanitation systems,” NSPC Committee Chairman Tom Pitcherello said.

First published in 1933, the NSPC is designed to ensure the proper installation of plumbing systems, providing local and state governments, code administration bodies, and the industry with a modern code to protect health and promote safety. In 2017, IAPMO and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) executed an agreement transferring ownership of the NSPC to IAPMO.

To view the complete monograph and approved changes to the 2024 NSPC from the 2022 NSPC Public Hearing, visit www.iapmo.org/nspc. Questions can be directed to the IAPMO staff at [email protected].