IAPMO, ASPE, Seattle to Host Training for Use of Water Demand Calculator in Multifamily Units

ONTARIO, CA — Seattle-King County, in conjunction with local ASPE and IAPMO chapters, will offer an in-person training on using IAPMO’s Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) Appendix M—the Water Demand Calculator®—on Feb. 17 for inspectors, installers and design professionals.

Use of Appendix M has been optional since Seattle adopted Appendix M as part of the 2018 Seattle Plumbing Code, which is based on the UPC. The Water Demand Calculator accurately predicts peak water demand in single-family homes and apartment buildings, reducing the carbon footprint of the structure and saving consumers on both their water and water heating-related energy utility bills for the entire life of the plumbing system. At the same time, proper sizing greatly minimizes the potential threat of bacterial growth within the system, which can lead to such serious health risks as Legionnaire’s disease. However, in 2024 use of Appendix M will become mandatory for newly constructed R-2 occupancies, which include multifamily construction such as apartments.

Class Details

The four-hour class, which will begin at 8 a.m., will take place at Green River College, 12401 SE 320th St., in Auburn, Washington.

IAPMO Vice President of Technical Services Christoph Lohr, P.E., will deliver a presentation on the benefits of the Water Demand Calculator for construction, including cost, carbon footprint and water savings; impact on salmon and rivers; and water reuse offset.

IAPMO Senior Director of Technical Services Dan Cole and Industry Research Manager Toju Omaghomi, Ph.D., will discuss how to take a methodical approach to using the Water Demand Calculator for multifamily buildings, including an overview of basic information about the calculator, mixed used considerations to keep in mind for commercial kitchens, office and retail space, and will encourage the use of the UPC’s Appendix C, Alternate Plumbing Systems.

High-Value Training

“Don’t get left out of this high-value training; take this opportunity by IAPMO’s technical team presenting how to use Appendix M, a soon-to-be-mandated requirement for all apartments and multifamily water supply systems in Seattle upon adoption of the 2021 Seattle Plumbing Code, said Steven Hart, chief of the Plumbing & Gas Piping Program for Public Health-Seattle & King County. “If you design, install or plan review multifamily water supply systems this class is personalized just for you.”

Members of the local IAPMO and ASPE chapters wishing to attend must RSVP through their local chair, as each chapter will receive 40 seats. IAPMO members should contact Casey Banasky, IAPMO Northwest Chapter chair, at 253/365-8658, [email protected] or [email protected].

For ASPE members, contact Seattle ASPE Chapter Chair Jonathan Franzese at 847/571-1945, [email protected] or [email protected]. City of Seattle employees wishing to attend should contact Hart at 206/263-9548 or [email protected].