IAPMO Makes Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) Available for Public Comment

ONTARIO, CA — In accordance with the IAPMO Regulations Governing Committee Projects, IAPMO announces that a tentative interim amendment (TIA) to the 2024 edition of the Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®) is being submitted for public comment.

UMC TIA 003-24 revises text in the 2024 edition of the UMC, Table 1102.3 (Refrigerant Groups, Properties, and Allowable Quantities), regarding values for Refrigerant Concentration Limits (RCLs) and Lower Flammability Limits (LFLs) of listed refrigerants. The comment form is located at:

https://codes.iapmo.org/docs/2024/UMC/TIA/Submit%20Comment%20Form%20(TIA%20003-24).pdf

IAPMO invites all interested parties to review the proposed TIA on the IAPMO website under Uniform Mechanical Code/Proposed TIAs and respond by filling out the comment form.

The deadline to submit comments is Sept. 5.

Completed forms may be emailed to Taylor Duran, the UMC staff liaison, at [email protected].