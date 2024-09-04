IAPMO Seeks Members for Newly Formed Young Professionals Committee

ONTARIO, CA — IAPMO®, a global team of experts engaging with industry and government for a safer built environment, has announced the formation of a Young Professionals Committee, a breakthrough initiative designed to attract and empower the next generation of plumbing and mechanical industry leaders.

The IAPMO Young Professionals Committee will act as an idea lab for connecting with a broader set of emerging industry leaders. Committee members will collaborate with IAPMO experts to infuse the industry with fresh perspectives, ideas, and feedback that can shape actionable insights that matter. The Young Professionals Committee is designed as a collaborative between seasoned industry experts and emerging talent, ensuring that the evolving needs of the industry are addressed with sustained impact.

Additionally, the committee will help inform social media storytelling and other content strategies that match the interests and engagement styles of emerging professionals. It will also offer approaches for increasing interest in IAPMO as a membership organization and enrolling emerging leaders in the codes, standards, certifications, and other processes that help tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Unique Networking Opportunity

“Serving on the Young Professionals Committee is more than a career-enhancing opportunity,” said Tony Marcello, Senior Vice President of IAPMO Training and Credential Services. “It’s a unique networking opportunity and forum for sharing actionable ideas that will inform the future plumbing and mechanical industry and ensure a safe built environment for years to come. Plus, members will help shape their membership organization, ensuring that it continues to evolve to meet their needs today and tomorrow.”

The application is available at https://forms.iapmo.org/iapmo/committee/app_committee.aspx. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.